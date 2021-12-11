Citi Investment Banking elevates 2 dealmakers as MDs

(Representative image)

In a fresh elevation of dealmakers at Citi Investment Banking, India, two directors - namely Rajiv Jumani and Pankaj Jain - have been promoted as Managing Director, sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

Rajiv Jumani who has been with Citi for more than 15 years, covers financial sponsors while Pankaj Jain, an alumnus of IIM - Bangalore, has spent a decade with the firm and heads the technology vertical according to his LinkedIn profile.

"The changes will take place with immediate effect and an internal announcement on these moves will be made soon," said one of the persons cited above.

Another person confirmed the same.

Both persons spoke on the condition of anonymity.

An email query sent to Citi was left unanswered at the time of going to press.

On July 27, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Rahul Saraf had been elevated as the head of investment banking for Citi's India operations.

Ravi Kapoor is the head (banking, capital markets and advisory), Citi - South Asia.

Amulya Goyal, Anshul Gupta and Arvind Vashishtha are the other MDs at Citi Investment Banking, India.

