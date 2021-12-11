MARKET NEWS

Citi Investment Banking elevates 2 dealmakers as MDs

"The changes will take place with immediate effect and an internal announcement on these moves will be made soon," a source told Moneycontrol.

Ashwin Mohan
December 11, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
(Representative image)

In a fresh elevation of dealmakers at Citi Investment Banking, India, two directors - namely Rajiv Jumani and Pankaj Jain - have been promoted as Managing Director, sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

Rajiv Jumani who has been with Citi for more than 15 years, covers financial sponsors while Pankaj Jain, an alumnus of IIM - Bangalore, has spent a decade with the firm and heads the technology vertical according to his LinkedIn profile.

"The changes will take place with immediate effect and an internal announcement on these moves will be made soon," said one of the persons cited above.

Also Read: Karur Vysya Bank names Ramshankar R as CFO with effect from Feb 10

Another person confirmed the same.

Both persons spoke on the condition of anonymity.

An email query sent to Citi was left unanswered at the time of going to press.

On July 27, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Rahul Saraf had been elevated as the head of investment banking for Citi's India operations.

Ravi Kapoor is the head (banking, capital markets and advisory), Citi - South Asia.

Amulya Goyal, Anshul Gupta and Arvind Vashishtha are the other MDs at Citi Investment Banking, India.

Also Read: NARCL a game-changer for India's bad debt resolution

(This story will be updated shortly)
first published: Dec 11, 2021 11:58 am

