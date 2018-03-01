Citi initiates 'Buy' on Titan Company with target of Rs 980; expects stable margins

Global research firm Citi has initiated a 'Buy' call on Titan Company with a target of Rs 980 per share. The house is of the view that the likely increase in regulatory scrutiny may aid share price gain.

The research house feels that leverage and cost control should keep margins at least stable with the company's focus remaining on 20 percent sales growth.

Titan in the quarter gone by Titan reported moderate year on year (YoY) revenue growth, largely led by jewellery sales. Gross margin improvement was due to a higher contribution of studded jewellery variants to overall revenue. Higher advertisement spends curtailed EBITDA margin expansion.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 8.3 percent to Rs 4,275 crore for quarter ended December 2017, compared to Rs 3,948 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Subbu Subramaniam, CFO of Titan said that the retail growth of 15 percent is in-line with the growth expectations and it is a good performance. We are quite happy and pleased with how we have performed, he added.

We are still looking at a 25 percent growth in the jewellery division. For the jewellery division, our estimate or our guidance stands intact. We expect to do very well this year, said Subramaniam.

At 14:18 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 819.90, down Rs 1.60, or 0.19 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 826.00 and an intraday low of Rs 811.05.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 12.18 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 67.32. The latest book value of the company is Rs 48.57 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 16.88. The dividend yield of the company was 0.32 percent.