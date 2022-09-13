English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cisco's Webex India gets licence to offer telecom connectivity

    Webex has become the first Over-The-Top (OTT) player to get a telecom licence. Webex has become the first Over-The-Top (OTT) player to get a telecom licence.

    PTI
    September 13, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
    Cisco Systems India Private Limited

    Cisco Systems India Private Limited

    US telecom gear maker Cisco's subsidiary Webex India has received a telecom licence from the government that will enable it to provide enterprise grade national and international telecom connectivity.

    At present, the company is a web-conferencing platform for enterprises. It has already procured a virtual network operator licence in July. "We can confirm that Cisco was granted a telecom licence. This licence will enable us to offer enhanced Webex collaboration services to our partners and customers in India," a Cisco spokesperson told "We can confirm that Cisco was granted a telecom licence.
    PTI
    Tags: #Cisco's Webex #connectivity #India #Telecom
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 08:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.