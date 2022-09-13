Cisco's Webex India gets licence to offer telecom connectivity

Cisco Systems India Private Limited

US telecom gear maker Cisco's subsidiary Webex India has received a telecom licence from the government that will enable it to provide enterprise grade national and international telecom connectivity.

At present, the company is a web-conferencing platform for enterprises. It has already procured a virtual network operator licence in July. "We can confirm that Cisco was granted a telecom licence. This licence will enable us to offer enhanced Webex collaboration services to our partners and customers in India," a Cisco spokesperson told "We can confirm that Cisco was granted a telecom licence.