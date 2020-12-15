PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 17, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cisco plans to recruit 1,200 graduates from top colleges: Report

At IITs and NITs, the placement process is underway, which is being done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 12:22 PM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

Software major Cisco may hire 1,200 graduates from leading technology and management colleges this year, which will be the same as the previous year with coronavirus doing little to change its hiring plans.

The majority, 95 percent of the college recruits, will be from the country's top engineering schools such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Anupam Trehan, director, people and communities at Cisco India & SAARC, told The Economic Times.

Also read: Startups look beyond IITs, IIMs for top talent

Half of the number will be hired for internships, while the other will be recruited in the final season of campus placements, Trehan said.

The placement season is underway at IITs and NITs, with just one change. The hiring is being done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moneycontrol reported that the total job offers at IIT Guwahati stood at 526, including pre-placement offers, as of December 4.

Close

Related stories

Also read: Despite Covid-19, Rs 1 crore-plus pay packages are back at IITs

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a 15 percent increase in the number of Rs 1 crore-plus salary packages offered during campus placements at IITs, Moneycontrol reported on December 7.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Cisco #India
first published: Dec 15, 2020 12:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.