Cisco plans to recruit 1,200 graduates from top colleges: Report

Representational Image

Software major Cisco may hire 1,200 graduates from leading technology and management colleges this year, which will be the same as the previous year with coronavirus doing little to change its hiring plans.

The majority, 95 percent of the college recruits, will be from the country's top engineering schools such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Anupam Trehan, director, people and communities at Cisco India & SAARC, told The Economic Times.

Also read: Startups look beyond IITs, IIMs for top talent

Half of the number will be hired for internships, while the other will be recruited in the final season of campus placements, Trehan said.

The placement season is underway at IITs and NITs, with just one change. The hiring is being done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moneycontrol reported that the total job offers at IIT Guwahati stood at 526, including pre-placement offers, as of December 4.

Also read: Despite Covid-19, Rs 1 crore-plus pay packages are back at IITs

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a 15 percent increase in the number of Rs 1 crore-plus salary packages offered during campus placements at IITs, Moneycontrol reported on December 7.