Cisco appoints Daisy Chittilapilly as India and SAARC President

Chittilapilly succeeds Sameer Garde, who recently announced his decision to join the social sector after four years at Cisco. She will take on her new role from August 1.

PTI
July 13, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
Rank 9 | Company: Cisco Systems India Private Limited | Industry: Information Technology | City: Bengaluru (Image: Shutterstock)

Tech major Cisco on Tuesday said it has elevated Daisy Chittilapilly as the President of its India and SAARC operations.

With over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, including 17 years of leadership experience at Cisco, Chittilapilly has a proven track record of transforming operations and cultures to drive growth at scale, a statement said.

"As President of the India and SAARC theatre, she will be responsible for strategy and sales, operations, and investments to drive long-term growth in the region. Daisy will start her new role from August 1, 2021, which also marks the beginning of Cisco''s new financial year," it added.

Chittilapilly most recently held the position of Managing Director for Cisco''s Digital Transformation Office, where she worked with customers to capture and scale opportunities emerging in the digital world.

In addition, as the leader of Software and Services Sales, she worked with partners to accelerate Cisco''s transition towards software and subscription-based offerings.

Before joining Cisco, she worked with Wipro across multiple sales management roles. She also serves as Co-Chair on the Ficci National Committee for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation and is an advisory board member of the non-profit ''Dragonflies Everywhere''.

Chittilapilly''s appointment comes at a time when Cisco is looking at India and SAARC as an engine of innovation and growth, Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China President Dave West said.

"With businesses across the region looking to capture the economic rebound, her wealth of experience and knowledge in digitally enabling organisations and developing Cisco''s go-to-market strategies around software and services will help propel Cisco, our customers, and partners to the forefront of the digital economy," he added.

Commenting on her new role, Chittilapilly said in today''s digital and cloud-first world, Cisco''s leadership across networking, cybersecurity, and collaboration, put the company at the forefront of helping business with their digital transformation and unlocking a new era of growth.

"I am excited about the possibilities we can shape for India''s people and businesses, and I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners, communities, and the government to bring these possibilities to life," she added.
