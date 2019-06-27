Circuit filters for F&O segment: SEBI may scrap plan

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may scrap a plan of circuit filters for stocks which are part of the future and options segment. In February, SEBI came out with a discussion paper for capping of maximum daily movement of up to 20 percent for all stocks, including F&O stocks.

"SEBI has not received positive comments on the discussion paper. So they may scrap the plan," a source told Moneycontrol.

According to sources, there was pressure from Finance Ministry to implement this plan.

"Derivative product is known for price discovery. If SEBI puts filter, then there will be no more use of price discovery. SEBI has already taken measures to curb high volatility in derivative stock by making compulsory physical delivery and given exit to less liquid stocks in derivative segment," another source told Moneycontrol.

SEBI's capping proposal came after there were concerns of investors' wealth getting wiped out within a day due to fall in stocks on which derivative products are available.

According to SEBI, the examination of price movement of scrips, on which derivatives are available, during the last six months, revealed 40 scrips witnessed intra-day movement of over 20 percent. Out of this, 29 stocks have seen intra-day movement between 20 percent and 30 percent. Five stocks witnessed more than 30-40 percent of price movement and six scrips more than 40 percent moved in a day.

Derivatives markets or F&O segment reflect expectation of spot prices in the future and currently price bands or circuit filters are generally not applied on them. At present, there are over 200 stocks in F&O segment and from July series derivative stock would be only 160 stocks.

Moneycontrol had first reported that the market regulator may propose circuit filter for F&O segment.

The regulator had asked whether individual scrip wise price bands of 20 per cent either way be adopted for all scrips, including scrips on which derivatives are available, in the compulsory rolling settlement.

Thereafter, it was suggested combination of dynamic and fixed price band or call auction mechanism.

As per consultation paper of SEBI, the regulator asked whether the current framework for dynamic price band may be allowed to continue with the initial threshold set by the stock exchanges for flexing. This framework would be available up to a threshold (say 30 percent intra-day movement in either direction).

The market regulator had proposed to either use fixed price band on the stock may be imposed or a call auction should be conducted for a fixed duration as per criteria to be prescribed relating to minimum trades, volume, etc. The price discovered in such call auction may be considered for continuous market.

Also, it sought public view whether any measure may be required at this stage as the same may hamper free market and fair price discovery.