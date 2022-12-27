 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cipla's higher automation spends to continue for 3 more years: CTO Geena Malhotra

PTI
Dec 27, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

The city-headquartered company started its investment journey on the automation front two years ago and has already been recognised for its work by multiple bodies, Geena Malhotra, the chief technology officer for the company, told PTI recently.

Cipla expects elevated capital expenditure on automation to continue for three more years, a senior official has said.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has recognised one of its four manufacturing units as a 'lighthouse' project for being replicated across the world, Malhotra said, adding that the company will be implementing the same across all of its 42 plants.

"On investments, we have done both regular capital expenditure and also additional investments. We have made a good amount of investments in the last two years and will be investing for about 3-4 years more in this journey," Malhotra said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of its automation spends.

The journey on automation has its roots in a decision Cipla took in 2020, where it started with reimagining technology and making it more cost-effective, Malhotra said, adding that it wanted to align closely with the organisation's view of how it sees itself ten years down the line.