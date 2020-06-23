App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Remdesivir is the only United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) treatment for adult and paediatric patients hospitalised with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharma major Cipla will price its generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial in keeping with its conviction of providing access to the medicines at affordable cost, the company said on Tuesday. "In line with our overall philosophy of driving access and affordability, the drug will be priced at less than Rs 5,000 per vial vial for injection 100 mg -- amongst the lowest pricing for remdesivir globally," Cipla said in an e-mailed response to PTI.

On being asked about the launch of the drug, the company said: "We have started commercial manufacturing, and the product will be available in the next 8-10 days."

Hyderbad-based drug firm Hetero on Sunday said that it will price its generic version of the drug in the range of Rs 5,000-6,000 per dose.

Close

Remdesivir is the only United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) treatment for adult and paediatric patients hospitalised with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection.

related news

Cipla has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in the country as part of the accelerated approval process considering the urgent and unmet medical need, the company said on Sunday.

In May, domestic pharma firms Hetero, Cipla and Jubilant Life Sciences entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with drug major Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and distribution of remdesivir.

According to the Union health ministry update, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 4,40,215 on Tuesday and the death toll was at 14,011.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:39 pm

tags #Business #Cipla #coronavirus #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Model Tenancy law will be placed before Cabinet for approval soon: Housing Secretary

Model Tenancy law will be placed before Cabinet for approval soon: Housing Secretary

Coronavirus wrap June 23: AYUSH Ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising Coronil; Novak Djokovic tests positive

Coronavirus wrap June 23: AYUSH Ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising Coronil; Novak Djokovic tests positive

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.