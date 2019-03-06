Cipla to launch cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in US

Drug major Cipla and its subsidiary Cipla USA on Wednesday announced a phased launch of generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets, used in the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the US market. The launch, however, is a subject of ongoing litigation, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Cipla said, its cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in the strengths of 30mg, 60mg and 90mg) is generic therapeutic equivalent version of Sensipar, a branded drug marketed by Amgen Inc.

Cinacalcet tablets are indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, for the treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma, and for treatment of severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.32 percent lower at Rs 546.80 apiece on BSE.