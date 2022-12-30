Cipla to invest €15 million in Ethris for mRNA-based therapies

Cipla's wholly owned UK arm has inked an agreement for EUR 15 million in Ethris, a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system including administration by inhalation.

The investment will facilitate a long-term strategic partnership between Cipla and Ethris for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapies and fast-track Cipla’s participation in the mRNA space, enabling it to provide access to cutting- edge solutions developed by Ethris for the developing countries, the firm said in a release.

The deal offers Ethris’ a foot in Cipla’s key emerging markets. “This collaboration accelerates our innovation journey and enables us to provide access to cutting-edge healthcare solutions to our patients. We expect mRNA-based therapies to be one of the key innovation levers for Cipla. This inhaled mRNA technology is a paradigm shift in the delivery mechanism and this partnership reinforces Cipla’s strength in respiratory therapy in line with our aspiration of attaining global lung leadership,” said Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO of Cipla.

"This inhaled mRNA technology is a paradigm shift in the delivery mechanism and this partnership reinforces Cipla’s strength in respiratory therapy in line with our aspiration of attaining global lung leadership,” Vohra added.