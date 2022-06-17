English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cipla to acquire 21% stake in Achira Labs for Rs 25 Crore

    Cipla Ltd, a pharmaceutical company, announced on Friday that it will buy a 21.05 percent share in Achira Labs Pvt Ltd, a company that develops and sells point-of-care (PoC) medical test kits in India, for Rs 25 crore. Cipla said in a regulatory filing that it has signed formal agreements with Achira Labs for this reason.

    PTI
    June 17, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Friday said it will acquire 21.05 per cent stake for Rs 25 crore in Achira Labs Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in development and commercialisation of point of care (PoC) medical test kits in India. The company has signed definitive agreements with Achira Labs for the purpose, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

    "This investment will facilitate a Cipla entity's strategic participation in the PoC diagnostics and AMR (antimicrobial resistance) space through the design, development, and manufacturing of microfluidics-based technologies," it said. Cipla CEO, One India Business, Achin Gupta said, "This investment will further our commitment of bringing innovative, affordable and quality diagnostic solutions for all. We are guided by our purpose of Caring for Life and will continue to make strategic investments to ensure access to point of care test kit solutions."

    A PoC that enables rapid identification of the bug causing an infection would be extremely helpful in choosing the appropriate antibiotic early in the treatment process. Cipla said the transaction is expected to be completed within 60 days from "the signing of definitive agreements or such other date mutually agreed between the parties and will be subject to conditions precedent set out in the definitive agreements."

    Bengaluru-based Achira is a medical diagnostics company and develops medical diagnostic products using microfluidic technology with an aim to bring sophisticated medical tests closer to the point of diagnosis, treatment and management.
    PTI
    Tags: #Achira Labs #Business #Cipla #Companies #Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 09:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.