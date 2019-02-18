App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla to acquire 11.71% stake in Wellthy Therapeutics

Under the agreement, a multi-lingual clinically-validated digital disease management platform will be made available to patients living with diabetes or cardiovascular diseases via doctors' clinics or co-packaging on select Cipla brands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Cipla on Monday said it has inked a pact to acquire 11.71 per cent stake in Wellthy Therapeutics. Goldencross Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cipla, has inked an agreement to acquire the minority stake in the Mumbai-based firm for a cash consideration of Rs 10.5 crore, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

As part of the deal, the partners plan to offer a combination of pharmacotherapy and digital therapeutics for improved patient outcomes in the chronic therapies of diabetology and cardiology, it added.

Under the agreement, a multi-lingual clinically-validated digital disease management platform will be made available to patients living with diabetes or cardiovascular diseases via doctors' clinics or co-packaging on select Cipla brands.

The platform brings together behavioural science, real-world clinical evidence and artificial intelligence to provide real-time monitoring, coaching and advice to patients, and virtual clinical assistance to doctors.

related news

"The future of health care will be driven by increased use of technology, and this partnership gives Cipla the ability to offer this combination of prescription drugs and artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics to patients in cardio-metabolic health," Cipla Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer Umang Vohra said in a statement.

By pairing Cipla's pharmacotherapy strengths with the digital approach to health care taken by Wellthy Therapeutics, the drug firm will add to its diversified portfolio in the cardio-metabolic area to provide holistic care to patients from awareness, diagnosis and compliance to well-being, he added.

"With the combination of Cipla's world-class formulations and clinically validated digital therapeutics of Wellthy Therapeutics, we look forward to helping empower and inspire millions of patients to achieve better, sustainable health outcomes," Wellthy Therapeutics Co-founder & CEO Abhishek Shah said.

The transaction is expected to close before March 10.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 09:09 pm

tags #Business #Cipla #Market news

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.