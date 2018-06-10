App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla targets $1-bn revenues from domestic market in FY19

Country's fourth-largest drug maker Cipla is bullish on growth and is looking for a billion dollar consolidated revenue for the domestic market in FY19, a senior company official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's fourth-largest drug maker Cipla is bullish on growth and is looking for a billion dollar consolidated revenue for the domestic market in FY19, a senior company official said.

The company reported revenues of Rs 15,219 crore, growing 6 percent, with income from the India operations seeing a 6.3 percent jump at Rs 5,687 crore in FY18.

"In terms of the domestic business we are on a strong footing as growth was in healthy double digits," Cipla global CFO Kedar Upadhye said at an earnings conference here.

"We are quite confident and we are set for a billion dollar consolidated revenue in the domestic market in FY19," Upadhye added.

related news

The drug maker expects the in-licensing deals with innovator companies, focus on certain therapeutic segments and sales force productivity optimisation measures to aid growth in India.

"This financial year, our focus remained on strengthening our portfolio and deepening our presence in priority markets. We are happy that our efforts on cost and efficiency improvement helped us deliver the full year margin ahead of our guidance range," Cipla managing director and global CEO Umang Vohra said. The focus for next year will be to continue on the growth trajectory in key markets, he added.

Commenting on inorganic growth plans, Vohra said, "We have taken an enabling resolution, does not mean that we will be doing deals worth Rs 4,000 crore. As and when they become available, we will be hopeful (of acquisition), but we will not buy unless we see a synergy value in the transaction."

Last year the company had taken an enabling resolution to raise funds of about Rs 2,000 crore of debt and Rs 2,000 crore of equity.

The company is also looking at consolidating its position in South Africa, US, Europe and emerging markets.

"We will ramp up our US business, which is poised for good growth during this year with our key differentiated launches," Vohra said.

The company is also looking at significant investments in R&D to build a strong pipeline, with over 20 targeted filings in FY19. This year will also see higher investments towards clinical trials for key respiratory assets and focus on building specialty assets, Vohra added.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 03:48 pm

tags #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.