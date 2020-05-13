Cipla share price rises nearly 6% on partnership with Gilead for COVID-19 treatment

Cipla share price rose nearly 6 percent in the early trade on May 13 after the company entered into an agreement with Gilead Sciences.

The company has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the manufacturing and distribution of the investigational medicine Remdesivir, which has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19 patients, as per the company release.

This agreement is part of Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to lifesaving treatments for patients affected by the pandemic, it added.

Gilead Sciences had signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers, including three based in India, to further expand the supply of antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

The agreements allow the companies – Cipla, Hetero Labs, Jubilant Lifesciences, Mylan and Pakistan-based Ferozsons Laboratories, to manufacture Remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries.

Under the licensing agreements, the companies have the right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for Remdesivir to enable them to scale up production more quickly.

Cipla will be permitted to manufacture the API and finished product and market it in 127 countries including India and South Africa under its own brand name.

Cipla will receive the manufacturing know-how from Gilead Sciences, Inc. to manufacture the API and Finished product at a commercial scale.

"We are pleased to partner with Gilead for this cause and take this treatment to patients across countries after the required regulatory approvals," said Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla.

"Our partnership with Gilead represents this unwavering commitment and is a significant step towards saving millions of lives impacted by the pandemic," he added.

At 09:19 hrs, Cipla was quoting at Rs 582.50, up Rs 12.50, or 2.19 percent on the BSE.