Cipla share price falls 2% post USFDA observations

Cipla share price shed 2.3 percent intraday on January 23 after the company received observations for its Goa facility after USFDA inspection.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection conducted at its Goa manufacturing facility from 16-27 September 2019 as official action indicated (OAI).

The company believes that it does not have any material impact on the US business at this stage.

The company has a strong track record of maintaining the highest standard of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address the observations received, the company said.