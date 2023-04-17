Cipla Q4 PAT seen up 58% YoY to Rs 6,485 cr: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the PHARMACEUTICAL sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs 6,485 crore up 58% year-on-year (down 19% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 57,594 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 48.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 21 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 11,121 crore.

Broker Research