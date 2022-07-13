Cipla Q1 PAT may dip 23.7% YoY to Rs 613.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Motilal Oswal expects EBITDA to fall ~9 percent on both yearly and sequential basis to Rs 1,115 crore with an EBITDA margin of 21.1 percent compared to 23.8 percent a year ago and 22.2 in the previous quarter.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs 613.2 crore down 23.7% year-on-year (up 49.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,439.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 44.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,085.1 crore.

