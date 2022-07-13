English
    Cipla Q1 PAT may dip 23.7% YoY to Rs 613.2 cr: ICICI Direct

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,439.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    July 13, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal expects EBITDA to fall ~9 percent on both yearly and sequential basis to Rs 1,115 crore with an EBITDA margin of 21.1 percent compared to 23.8 percent a year ago and 22.2 in the previous quarter.

    ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs 613.2 crore down 23.7% year-on-year (up 49.4% quarter-on-quarter).


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 44.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,085.1 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 13, 2022 07:10 pm
