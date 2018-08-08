Cipla posts 10% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 451 crore, beat analysts' estimates

Drug maker Cipla on Wednesday reported a 10 percent rise in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 451 crore, primarily due to better sales in India and South Africa, while US remained flat.

Cipla had reported a net profit of Rs 408.8 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company's total income grew 12 percent year on year to Rs 4,109.10 crore in the quarter under review.

The EBITDA margin expanded 330 basis points to 18.4 in Q1FY19.

An average of estimates of analysts polled by Reuters pegged the company's net profit for the quarter at Rs 390.4 crore and its revenue at Rs 4,057.4 crore.

India business that constitutes around 39 percent of Cipla's revenues grew 22 percent to Rs 1,544 crore on YoY. On quarter-on-quarter, revenues rose 14 percent. The YoY India business growth was aided by low base in Q1FY18, as business was impacted to GST rollout, in addition to strong performance in Respiratory, Urology, Cardiology, and CNS segments.

During the first quarter, the company launched cancer biologic drugs Bevacizumab, Trastuzumab and Rituximab in partnership with Roche. Cipla also partnered with Eli Lilly to market and distribute insulin glargine injection (Basaglar) in India.

Sales of North America generics that contribute 17 percent of revenues grew 4 percent to Rs 670 crore on YoY basis. However on sequential basis North America, which primarily US sales dropped 1 percent.

Analysts were expecting Cipla to breach USD 100 million run rate in Q1FY19.

The company said it focusing on gross margin improvement driven by product rationalization and ramp-up of new launches

The company took a USD 5 million hit due to rationalisation of low-margin products.

Cipla filed 5 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) in Q1 and is on track to file 20 more in FY19.

In South Africa that constitutes 15 percent of Cipla overall sales posted 23 percent growth to Rs 575 crore led by continued market beating performance. In private market Cipla grew at 15 percent above the industry growth of 7 percent.

The emerging markets business was flat in Q1FY19 at Rs 469 crore. The company said it working on in-licensing deals to launch a portfolio of biosimilar products in US.

It signed deals in Australia, New Zealand, Colombia and Malaysia to market breast cancer drug Trastuzumab: deal.

“I am pleased with our performance in the quarter which demonstrates our strong foothold and continued growth momentum in our home markets," said Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO of Cipla.

Vohra said the limited competition launches in the US were in-line with expectations and the company is looking forward to more interesting

launches in the coming weeks.

For the near to mid term growth - the company said it is banking on recent business development efforts such as India partnership with Roche and Eli Lilly, in-licensing of biosimilars in emerging markets and the proposed acquisition of Mirren in the South African OTC space.

"These efforts will help drive portfolio build-up and sustainable growth in these markets," Vohra said.

Shares of Cipla rose 0.75 percent to close at Rs 633.40 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.59 percent to end 37,887.56 points.