you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla pledges Rs 25 crore donation to government for fighting COVID-19 crisis

As part of Rs 25 crore, the company has announced a donation of Rs 9 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drugs maker Cipla on Tuesday said it has pledged Rs 25 crore to support government in combating the coronavirus pandemic. This includes a voluntary donation of around Rs 3 crore from Cipla employees who have stepped forward in this hour of national need, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

As part of Rs 25 crore, the company has announced a donation of Rs 9 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, it added.

In addition, the company has announced a donation of Rs 8 crore to various state authorities, Cipla said.

"These contributions will help to further several immediate and long-term relief efforts that the country needs to combat the size and scale of the crisis it is confronted with," it added.

Besides, Cipla Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Cipla, has committed Rs 4 crore towards COVID response programmes, many of which are already underway, the drugs maker said.

The company said it has also allocated Rs 4 crore towards the supply of essentials including medicines, personal protective equipment, sanitisers, masks, gloves and food.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Cipla #coronavirus #India

