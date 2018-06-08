Cipla partners with Eli Lilly to market diabetes drug Basaglar in India

Drug firm Cipla today said it has partnered with Eli Lilly to market and distribute Lilly's insulin glargine injection, Basaglar, in India. Cipla's tie up is with Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the US based firm, the two firms said in a joint statement.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Cipla expects to start commercialising Basaglar in India by end of this year.

Cipla MD & Global CEO Umang Vohra said: "Diabetes continues to be a focus area for Cipla and with the launch of strong brand like Basaglar, Cipla will be at the forefront of providing a holistic diabetes care with the most comprehensive portfolio across orals and injectables."

The company's focus continues to revolve around care continuum approach for the patients it serves and create greater access to high quality treatment and medication, he added.

Lilly India MD Luca Visini said: "This strategic partnership leverages Lilly's commitment to bring innovation to people suffering from diabetes in India and Cipla's strong on-ground footprint across the country."

Cipla stock was trading 2.22 per cent up at Rs 552.25 on BSE.