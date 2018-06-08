App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla partners with Eli Lilly to market diabetes drug Basaglar in India

Cipla expects to start commercialising Basaglar in India by end of this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Cipla today said it has partnered with Eli Lilly to market and distribute Lilly's insulin glargine injection, Basaglar, in India. Cipla's tie up is with Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the US based firm, the two firms said in a joint statement.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Cipla expects to start commercialising Basaglar in India by end of this year.

Cipla MD & Global CEO Umang Vohra said: "Diabetes continues to be a focus area for Cipla and with the launch of strong brand like Basaglar, Cipla will be at the forefront of providing a holistic diabetes care with the most comprehensive portfolio across orals and injectables."

The company's focus continues to revolve around care continuum approach for the patients it serves and create greater access to high quality treatment and medication, he added.

Lilly India MD Luca Visini said: "This strategic partnership leverages Lilly's commitment to bring innovation to people suffering from diabetes in India and Cipla's strong on-ground footprint across the country."

Cipla stock was trading 2.22 per cent up at Rs 552.25 on BSE.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 02:15 pm

tags #Business #Cipla #Companies #Diabetes

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.