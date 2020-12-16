Cipla partners Premier Medical Corporation to launch COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in India

Cipla Ltd.

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 in India.

"In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will commence supply of rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab tests from this week.

The test will be marketed under the brand name ''CIPtest''.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.29 percent higher at Rs 783.95 apiece on the BSE.