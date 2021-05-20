Cipla launches RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' in India partnership with Ubio Biotech

"This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company's ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Drug major Cipla on Thursday announced the commercialisation of its RT-PCR test kit 'ViraGen' for COVID-19 in India, in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

Cipla will launch ViraGen test kit in the country in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems, the company stated.

The company will commence supply of the COVID-19 virus detection kit from May 25, 2021.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, "Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against COVID-19. Guided by our core purpose of 'Caring for Life', this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now".

ViraGen is Cipla's third offering in the COVID-19 testing segment.