Cipla launches point-of-care device for infectious diseases, other health conditions

Cipla Limited on January 18 announced the launch of Cippoint, a point-of-care testing device.

The device offers a wide range of testing parameters, including cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers, the company said in a statement.

The CE IVD approved-device is cleared by the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Directive, which assures reliable testing solutions, the statement said.

“Cipla has always been at the forefront of addressing the global diseases burden. We are actively working towards delivering innovative solutions that enable prompt and effective diagnosis, thereby plugging gaps in the diagnostic ecosystem. This development further strengthens our vision of supporting patients across the healthcare continuum,” Achin Gupta, CEO of One India Business, said.

The company said with the device the company has expanded its product offerings for diagnostics laboratories and aims to bridge the current gap in the diagnostic ecosystem in India by providing reliable and accurate tests at affordable prices.

Cippoint will allow healthcare professionals to get test results in 3 to 15 minutes, thus enabling a faster clinical decision-making process.

Cippoint has an automated system and user-friendly interface which can be used even in rural areas, mobile vans, and remote areas with limited infrastructure, Cipla said.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE