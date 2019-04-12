Cipla launches Niveoli inhaler in India

Drug major Cipla on Friday announced the launch of its proprietary respiratory inhalation therapy product 'Niveoli' in India.

Niveoli is used in respiratory inhalation therapy that addresses an unmet need associated with obstructive airway diseases (OAD) such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), Cipla said in a BSE filing.

Cipla said Niveoli, extra-fine particle beclomethasone-formoterol combination hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) inhaler for adults, targets drug delivery to the small airways.

"We see our market leadership as well as the range and depth of our R&D and manufacturing capabilities in this therapy as a privilege and a responsibility to do more for patients," Cipla Head - India business Nikhil Chopra said.

