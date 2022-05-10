English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cipla inks pact with Genes2Me to launch COVID-19 RT PCR test kit

    With the launch of the "RT-Direct multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR" test kit, the Mumbai-based drug firm is expanding its diagnostics offerings, it said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
    Number of schemes that newly added Cipla: 14 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 212. Schemes such as ITI Pharma & Healthcare, Kotak Manufacture in India, Axis Quant and Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund newly bought the share of Cipla over the last one month.

    Number of schemes that newly added Cipla: 14 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 212. Schemes such as ITI Pharma & Healthcare, Kotak Manufacture in India, Axis Quant and Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund newly bought the share of Cipla over the last one month.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it has launched a COVID-19 RT PCR testing kit in the country in partnership with diagnostics firm Genes2Me.

    With the launch of the "RT-Direct multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR" test kit, the Mumbai-based drug firm is expanding its diagnostics offerings, it said in a regulatory filing.

    Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of RT Direct kits in India and has commenced supply of the same, it added. The kit is validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and much more advanced than other RT PCR tests, the drug firm said.

    RT-Direct test protocol does not require any RNA extraction process, making it faster and helping deliver results in just 45 minutes, it added. It will also increase the throughput of any testing lab by threefold compared to the normal RT-PCR test protocol time of 120-150 minutes, Cipla noted.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Cipla #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Genes2Me #RT-PCR
    first published: May 10, 2022 10:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.