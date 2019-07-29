Cipla, Iceland's Alvotech ink pact to sell biosimilar Adalimumab in emerging markets

Drug maker Cipla on July 29 said it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Iceland-based Alvotech for commercialisation of biosimilar version of Humira in select emerging markets.

As per the partnership, Alvotech will be responsible for development and supply of the product, whereas Cipla will be responsible for registration and commercialisation of the product.

Alvotech’s biosimilar AVT02 is in Phase III clinical development and the same is expected to be filed with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) by early 2020.

AbbVie’s Humira, or Adalimumab, is a monoclonal antibody used in treatment of several autoimmune diseases, including Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), Plaque Psoriasis (PP), Psoriatic Arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn’s Disease (CD).

The drug had sales of about $20 billion in 2018, making it the largest-selling blockbuster medicine worldwide.

“This is a significant addition to our portfolio of offerings in the global biosimilars space, which includes trastuzumab, bevacizumab, etanercept and pegfilgrastim," said Nishant Saxena, CEO, International Business (Europe & Emerging Markets) at Cipla.

"Adalimumab is the highest-selling pharmaceutical product in the world and the preferred anti-inflammatory treatment option for several autoimmune diseases. We look forward to partnering with Alvotech and leveraging our own strong commercial strengths and capabilities to make this highly effective treatment option available to patients in several countries,” Saxena added.

Cipla, which discontinued its biosimilar development programme, is now focusing on in-licensing partnerships with other drug makers to commercialise biosimilars mainly in emerging markets.

“By partnering with Cipla, Alvotech gains access to Cipla’s strong commercial network in select emerging markets and deep market experience, which will ultimately benefit patients who will gain better access to high-quality biosimilars,” Robert Wessman, Alvotech’s founder and Chairman, said.

Alvotech is a privately-owned biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacturing of biosimilars for global markets.