    Cipla Health forays into 'nutritional wellness' segment, acquires Endura Mass

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
    Pharma firm Cipla in a regulatory filing on July 14 announced the acquisition of Endura Mass, a nutritional supplement brand in the category of weight gain from Medinnbelle Herbalcare Private Limited, to foray into 'nutritional wellness' segment.

    Endura and all other associated trademarks would be part of the acquisition.

    This acquisition is in line with Cipla's strategic imperative to augment the Company's wellness portfolio for bringing about a shift from an illness to a wellness mindset.

    As per the signed definitive agreements, acquisition is subject to completion of certain closing conditions.

    CHL shall immediately initiate the distribution and marketing of the said products pending the closure of the proposed acquisition.

    Commenting on the development, Shivam Puri, Chief Executive Officer of CHL said, "With this strategic acquisition, we will be expanding our portfolio into a new category of weight gain, thereby catering to a very specific nutritional need for a set of our consumers. Being underweight is linked to multiple challenges such as poor stamina, poor concentration and low immunity. The addition of Endura & Endura mass to our portfolio hence perfectly complements our existing offerings across all key OTC/Wellness categories and would hence help us offer an even more comprehensive solution to all key consumer needs."
    Moneycontrol News
    #Cipla #Cipla Health #Endura Mass #nutritional wellness
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 07:47 pm
