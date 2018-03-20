App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla gets USFDA observations for its Goa plant

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a product specific pre-approval inspection at company's Goa plant in January 2018, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

Drug firm Cipla today said it has received observations from the US health regulator for its Goa plant which are procedural in nature.

"We received certain observations which are procedural in nature. We have already responded to the agency on all the observations," it added.

At this stage, the company does not foresee any impact on the other products being manufactured/filed from the plant, Cipla said.

"Post this inspection, we have received 2 product approvals from the plant," it added.

