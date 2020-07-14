App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla gets USFDA nod for rare genetic condition treatment drug

Cipla's Icatibant injectable pre-filled syringe in the strength of 30mg/3mL is generic version of Shire's Firazyr, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Icatibant Injectable, indicated for treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema - a rare genetic condition - in adults.

Cipla's Icatibant injectable pre-filled syringe in the strength of 30mg/3mL is generic version of Shire's Firazyr, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The firm said "it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Icatibant Injectable 30mg/3mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration".

Close

Quoting IQVIA (IMS Health) data, Cipla said Firazyr and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately USD 270 million for the 12-month period ending May 2020.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.49 percent higher at Rs 641.25 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Business #Cipla #Health #USFDA

