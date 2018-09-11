Cipla gets South African regulator's approval for new HIV drug

Drug maker Cipla said its South African subsidiary has received approval from the country's health regulator for the latest first-line triple-combination antiretroviral (ARV) treatment for HIV.

The approval granted by South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is for new combination medicine commonly referred to as TLD -- a combination of tenofovir (TDF), lamivudine (3TC) and dolutegravir (DTG), the company said in a statement.

"In future, TLD will be manufactured at Cipla's facilities in Durban and Uganda," it said, adding that it would reinforce the company's commitment to produce medicines in Africa for Africa and ensure more affordable treatment for patients.

Commenting on the development, Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller said DTG is considered a best-in-class medicine providing many clinical benefits for people living with HIV.

"With DTG replacing efavirenz (EFV) in the first-line fixed dose combination treatment thereby reducing the likelihood of treatment failure, TLD has the potential to reduce overall treatment costs," he added.