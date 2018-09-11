App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla gets South African regulator's approval for new HIV drug

Commenting on the development, Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller said DTG is considered a best-in-class medicine providing many clinical benefits for people living with HIV.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Cipla said its South African subsidiary has received approval from the country's health regulator for the latest first-line triple-combination antiretroviral (ARV) treatment for HIV.

The approval granted by South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is for new combination medicine commonly referred to as TLD -- a combination of tenofovir (TDF), lamivudine (3TC) and dolutegravir (DTG), the company said in a statement.

"In future, TLD will be manufactured at Cipla's facilities in Durban and Uganda," it said, adding that it would reinforce the company's commitment to produce medicines in Africa for Africa and ensure more affordable treatment for patients.

Commenting on the development, Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller said DTG is considered a best-in-class medicine providing many clinical benefits for people living with HIV.

"With DTG replacing efavirenz (EFV) in the first-line fixed dose combination treatment thereby reducing the likelihood of treatment failure, TLD has the potential to reduce overall treatment costs," he added.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 09:50 pm

tags #Cipla #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.