172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|cipla-gets-final-nod-from-usfda-for-multiple-sclerosis-drug-5883391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla gets final nod from USFDA for multiple sclerosis drug

The newly approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of Biogen IDEC Inc''s Tecfidera.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Cipla on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules, indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

The newly approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of Biogen IDEC Inc''s Tecfidera.

Cipla has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Dimethyl Fumarate DR (delayed release) capsules in the strengths of 120mg, 240mg and 120mg and 240mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Quoting IQVIA (IMS Health) data, Cipla said Tecfidera had US sales of approximately USD 3.8 billion for the 12-month period ending July 2020.

Shares of Cipla were trading 2.12 per cent higher at Rs 748.35 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 11:17 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.