Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla gets EIR from USFDA for Invagen manufacturing facility

"Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the lnvagen (US) manufacturing facility from December 2, 2019 to December 6, 2019, the company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection," Cipla said in a filing to BSE.

Homegrown pharma major Cipla on Tuesday said it has received a report from the US health regulator indicating closure of the inspection at its US Invagen manufacturing facility.

The shares of Cipla were trading at Rs 463.20 a piece on BSE in morning trade, down 0.31 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 10:31 am

