Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla arm secures marketing rights for cancer drug in US

Capecitabine tablets are indicated in patients with colon cancer and for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer after failure of prior anthracycline-containing chemotherapy.

PTI
 
 
Drug major Cipla said its subsidiary has secured rights from Hyderabad-based MSN Laboratories to market and distribute colon cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in the US market. Cipla USA, Inc, a subsidiary of the company will be marketing the drug in strengths of 150 and 500 mg tablets.

The company's product is generic equivalent of Genentech's Xeloda.

Capecitabine tablets are indicated in patients with colon cancer and for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer after failure of prior anthracycline-containing chemotherapy.

As per IQVIA (IMS Health) dat, Xeloda and its generic equivalents had sales of around USD 178 million in the US for 12-month period ending June 2018.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 11:13 am

