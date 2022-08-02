English
    Cipla appoints Oyo's Vaidya as independent director

    On the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting, the company’s board has appointed Vaidya.

    PTI
    August 02, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

    Drug major Cipla has appointed Mandar Purushottam Vaidya as an independent director for a period of five years, till July 28, 2027.

    On the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting, the company’s board has appointed Vaidya, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

    In August 2019, Vaidya had joined OYO, a global travel-tech company as CEO – SE Asia & Middle East. Since March 2021, he had been the CEO – OYO Vacation Homes (OVH), Europe.

     
    first published: Aug 2, 2022
