App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Patalganga facility

"Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the Patalganga manufacturing facility of the company from November 4, 2019 to November 13, 2019, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection," the homegrown pharma major said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla on Monday announced the closure of inspection by the US health regulator at its Patalganga manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

"Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the Patalganga manufacturing facility of the company from November 4, 2019 to November 13, 2019, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection," the homegrown pharma major said in a filing to the BSE.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.40 percent lower at Rs 478.35 apiece on the BSE in the morning trade.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 10:58 am

tags #BSE #Business #Cipla #Companies #Patalganga facility #USFDA

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.