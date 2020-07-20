App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla, Amgen settle legal dispute in cinacalcet tablets case

The resolution enables Cipla and its affiliates to continue importing, marketing, and selling its generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets 30mg, 60mg and 90mg in the US.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai-based Cipla and California-based Amgen have settled a legal dispute in the United States involving generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets.

The resolution enables Cipla and its affiliates to continue importing, marketing and selling its generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets 30mg, 60mg and 90mg in the US.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:11 am

tags #Cipla

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.