Cipla, Amgen settle legal dispute in cinacalcet tablets case

Mumbai-based Cipla and California-based Amgen have settled a legal dispute in the United States involving generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets.The resolution enables Cipla and its affiliates to continue importing, marketing and selling its generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets 30mg, 60mg and 90mg in the US.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:11 am