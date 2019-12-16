Cipla acquires brand, trademark rights for for anti-diabetic drug Vysov in India

Homegrown pharma major Cipla Ltd on December 16 said it has acquired brand name and trademark rights for Vysov for anti-diabetic drug Vildagliptin for the Indian market from Novartis. However, it didn't disclose the acquisition amount.

Cipla has been co-marketing Vildagliptin in agreement with Novartis under brand names Vysov and Vysov M (Vildagliptin plus Metformin), the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Owing to the increased affordability of Vildagliptin it is more accessible for better management of the disease. Cipla's acquisition of the trademark rights of Vysov will enable us to contribute to easier access of the drug in India," Cipla Executive Vice-President & Head India Business Nikhil Chopra said.

The products have witnessed a strong uptake in India for the last couple of years and are currently available across the country, the company said.

Vildagliptin is backed by strong clinical data and is therefore a widely prescribed antidiabetic medicine for adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus, it added