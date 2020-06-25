App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

CIL's coal supply to power sector drops 24% to 62 MT in Apr-May

The supply of coal by CIL to the power sector in April-May, 2018-19 was at 81.29MT, according to recent government data.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The supply of coal by CIL to the power sector declined 23.9 percent to 61.84 million tonnes (MT) in the April-May period of the current financial year.

The development comes at a time when Coal India Ltd (CIL) is beset with tepid demand for coal, with most of its customers, like the power sector, shying away from lifting adequate quantities.

The supply of coal by CIL to the power sector in April-May, 2018-19 was at 81.29MT, according to recent government data.

Close

Last month, the supply of the dry fuel was at 30.15MT, a decline of 25.3 percent from the year-ago period, the data showed.

related news

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), a state-owned coal miner, supplied 5MT of coal in April-May to the power sector, registering a drop of 46.7 percent over 9.40MT supplied by the PSU in the year-ago period, the data said. In May, SCCL's dispatch to the power sector dropped to 2.15MT, against 4.73MT in the year-ago same period, it said.

CIL is primarily tapping domestic coal-based power plants and non-power sector consumers which are importing coal. They imported around 150MT of the dry fuel in 2019-20.

The PSU is looking to substitute their supplies with domestic coal. The move would result in curtailing forex outgo arising out of coal imports and help CIL expand its supply volumes.

The power sector, which accounts for close to 80 percent of CIL's total supplies, is brimming over with nearly 50MT of coal stock, sufficient for 29 days of consumption, as at May-end.

Many plants have started restricting supplies from CIL further, shrinking coal despatches.

To find avenues for expanding its supplies, CIL is focusing on non-power sector consumers like sponge iron, cement, fertilisers and steel companies, persuading them to replace their imported coal with domestic supply.

Dialogue is underway with customers who opted for import substitution of coal in 2019-20.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Business #CIL #coal #Coal India #Companies #India #power sector

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

US demand outstripping supply of steroid dexamethasone treatment for COVID-19

US demand outstripping supply of steroid dexamethasone treatment for COVID-19

Association bars Delhi hotels from providing accommodation to Chinese nationals

Association bars Delhi hotels from providing accommodation to Chinese nationals

In pics | COVID-19: Tips to stay safe while receiving online orders

In pics | COVID-19: Tips to stay safe while receiving online orders

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.