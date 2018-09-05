CIL raises coal supply to NTPC's Kahalgaon, Farakka power plants

State-owned CIL said it has increased the coal supply to NTPC's Kahalgaon and Farakka power plants as the units were operating at higher than the targeted level, resulting in additional consumption of fuel.

Both the plants, put together, have generated 9.795 billion units against the target of 9.191 billion units during April-July 2018.

"Coal India Limited (CIL) is increasing its coal supplies to the thermal power plants (Kahalgaon and Farakka) of NTPC," it said in a statement.

Both Kahalgaon and Farakka power plants, it said, were operating at higher than the targeted level of generation during the current year, resulting in higher consumption of coal.

"Though, CIL is already supplying more than the contracted quantity of coal to these plants, efforts are being made to fulfil their increased requirement as well," the company said.

Meanwhile, the company has taken up the demand of Farakka and Kahalgaon on priority and efforts are on to maximise supplies to these STTPs (Super Thermal Power Projects) through non–Rajmahal fields till normalcy is restored in Rajmahal.

The company has already stepped up the supplies, and has supplied more than 45,000 tonnes of coal from Rajmahal and above 20,000 tonnes from non-Rajmahal fields to Farakka and Kahalgaon for maintaining their coal stock.

The number of plants having critical and super critical stocks reduced by almost a third to 11, as of August 30 2018, from that of 30 at the beginning of the fiscal.

Coal stock position at linkage based thermal power stations in the country stood at 14.69 million tonnes as of the referred date. In the northern region, only one power plant is listed as critical.

With majority of the plants of NTPC situated at the pit-heads and based on captive modes of transport of coal, there is no major issue for movement of coal, it said.

None of the thermal power plants (TPPs) of NTPC feature in the list of critical TPPs as per Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report of August 30, 2018.

Fuel supply to Badarpur and Dadri TPPs of NTPC in NCR-Delhi region have been around 144 percent and 111 percent, respectively, for the month of August.

Progressively, during April-August period, the supplies were around 95 percent and 110 percent of annual contracted quantity (ACQ), respectively. Supply to Dadri TPP was satisfactory during April-Aug18.

Coal stock at NTPC's Badarpur TPS could have been comfortable, had it not restricted the supplies during the lean generation season, it said.

Supplies to UP based power plants of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) and NTPC ending August this fiscal stood at 90 percent and 87 percent, respectively, and none of them feature in the critical stock list.

Supplies to NTPC plants were upped to 100 percent of contracted quantity in August.

"Coal supplies to power plants of West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand were 97 percent, 77 percent and 83 percent of the Contracted Quantity ending August 2018. None of the plants from these states figure in the critical stock list of Central Electricity Authority. Many of the plants from these states are situated within the proximity of the coal producing areas and can easily increase the lifting by road mode from the mines," it added.