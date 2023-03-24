CIL despatches to non-power sectors up 10% in Q4

Coal India, the country's largest miner, and supplier of coal, is expected to close the current quarter with a 10 per cent rise in despatches to non-regulated sectors, according to company officials.

“Coal despatched to non-regulated sector (NRS) customers is averaging at 3.67 Lakh tonnes per day in Q4 FY’23 till date. CIL is likely to close the ongoing quarter with 33 million tonnes (MTs) supply to this sector,” said the official.

Metals and other sectors that use coal for captive purposes are considered non-regulated sectors.

The official added this would be a 16.6 percent growth sequentially in coal despatch to its non-regulated sector (NRS) customers, compared to 28.3 MTs that the company supplied in the December-22 ended quarter.

“Supplies to NRS during January-March 2023, expected at 33 MT, would be 3.1 MTs more against the comparable quarter of FY’22 representing double-digit growth of 10.4 percent. CIL supplied 29.9 MTs to the non-regulated sector in the final quarter of FY’22,” the official said. The official attributed improved supplies to NRS, to the accretion in coal inventories at CIL’s pitheads. “In the current month of March coal stock increase at CIL’s end was to the tune of 6 lakh tonnes per day so far despite higher supplies to power utilities,” the official said.

