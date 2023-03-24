 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIL despatches to non-power sectors up 10% in Q4

Amritha Pillay
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

This would be a 16.6 percent growth sequentially in coal despatch to its non-regulated sector (NRS) customers

Coal India, the country's largest miner, and supplier of coal, is expected to close the current quarter with a 10 per cent rise in despatches to non-regulated sectors, according to company officials.

“Coal despatched to non-regulated sector (NRS) customers is averaging at 3.67 Lakh tonnes per day in Q4 FY’23 till date. CIL is likely to close the ongoing quarter with 33 million tonnes (MTs) supply to this sector,” said the official.

Metals and other sectors that use coal for captive purposes are considered non-regulated sectors.

The official added this would be a 16.6 percent growth sequentially in coal despatch to its non-regulated sector (NRS) customers, compared to 28.3 MTs that the company supplied in the December-22 ended quarter.