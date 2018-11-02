App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

CIL coal output in April-October rises 10% to 306 MT

In the April-October period of 2017-18, the company's coal production was 278.03 MT, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned CIL on Friday said it produced 306.24 million tonne (MT) of coal in the first seven months of the ongoing fiscal, registering an increase of 10 percent as compared to the year-ago period.

In the April-October period of 2017-18, the company's coal production was 278.03 MT, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

"The 'maharatna' coal miner has been maintaining a consistent double-digit production growth since the beginning of the financial year," it said.

CIL supplied 22.2 MT more coal to the power sector during the period under review as compared to the corresponding year-ago seven months, it added.

related news

Rake loading to power sector grew 8.2 percent during April-October 2018.

"CIL as whole loaded 202.8 rakes/day on an average to power stations during April-October 2018 against 187.5 rakes/day for similar period last year, the increase in absolute terms being 15.3 rakes per day," it said.

The company as whole liquidated 34.57 MT of its pit-head stock during the first seven months, as the stock pile stood at around 21 MT by October-end.

"CIL began 2018-19 with 55.55 MT of coal stock," it said.

Overall offtake during the reported period was 340.81 MT, clocking 7.4 percent growth as compared to 317.28 MT in the year-ago seven months, it said.

"Our production and offtake is now over 17.5 lakh tonne per day and we aim to take it up further in November to swell up the coal stocks at power plants," a company official was quoted as saying in the statement.

CIL accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Business #CIL #Companies

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.