App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 26, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

CIL board to consider payment of interim dividend for FY'18

"A meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, the 7th March, 2018 inter-alia to consider payment of interim dividend, if any, for the year 2017-18," Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned CIL today said that its board will meet next week to consider payment of interim dividend for the ongoing fiscal.

"A meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, the 7th March, 2018 inter-alia to consider payment of interim dividend, if any, for the year 2017-18," Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that it has fixed March 15 the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for 2017-18, if declared by the board.

Coal India which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production is eyeing one billion output by 2020.

Shares of the company were trading 1 per cent higher at Rs 313.70 apiece on BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #CIL #Coal India #Companies

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC