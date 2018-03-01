CIL board to consider payment of interim dividend for FY'18

State-owned CIL today said that its board will meet next week to consider payment of interim dividend for the ongoing fiscal.

"A meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, the 7th March, 2018 inter-alia to consider payment of interim dividend, if any, for the year 2017-18," Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that it has fixed March 15 the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for 2017-18, if declared by the board.

Coal India which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production is eyeing one billion output by 2020.

Shares of the company were trading 1 per cent higher at Rs 313.70 apiece on BSE.