Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 08:41 PM IST

CIL begins 4th tranche of auction for coal-linkages

CIL accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal production.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned CIL today announced the commencement of fourth tranche of auction for coal linkages for non-regulated sectors, including sponge iron and cement. "Coal India Limited (CIL) is commencing the tranche IV of auction of coal linkages for non-regulated sector," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had earlier approved allocation of coal linkages for non-regulated sector only through auction.

Sectors included for the auction are cement, steel/sponge iron, aluminium, and others (excluding fertiliser, urea), the government had said.

Prior to auctions, the Standing Linkage Committee had been deciding on allocation of long-term and short-term linkages for the sectors, including power and steel.
