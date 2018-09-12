CIL aims aspirational production of 652 million tonne for FY19

Coal India Ltd is optimistic about an aspirational production target of 652 million tonne for the fiscal year 2018-19, the mining major's Chairman A K Jha said on Wednesday.

The state-run company is also planning to rationalise costs by closing down 53 underground mines this fiscal, Jha said the sidelines of the company's 44th AGM here.

Supply to the power sector is estimated at 525 million tonne for the fiscal, as against 454 million tonne in 2017-18, Marketing Director S N Prasad said.