App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

CIL aims aspirational production of 652 million tonne for FY19

The state-run company is also planning to rationalise costs by closing down 53 underground mines this fiscal, Jha said the sidelines of the company's 44th AGM here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India Ltd is optimistic about an aspirational production target of 652 million tonne for the fiscal year 2018-19, the mining major's Chairman A K Jha said on Wednesday.

The state-run company is also planning to rationalise costs by closing down 53 underground mines this fiscal, Jha said the sidelines of the company's 44th AGM here.

Supply to the power sector is estimated at 525 million tonne for the fiscal, as against 454 million tonne in 2017-18, Marketing Director S N Prasad said.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Ltd #Companies #India #S N Prasad

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.