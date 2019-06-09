App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

CII urges govt to divest brownfield assets to revive private investments

The chamber said low risk makes projects attractive to lenders as well and many international wealth funds and pension funds are also willing to bring in long term funds into India for such projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government should divest some of its viable operating brownfield assets - like ports and airports - as it could provide a low risk investment option to private sector, industry body CII has said.

"The government could put up for sale some of its viable operating brownfield assets, such as ports, airports, power plants, roads. Private investors get low risk project options to invest in," CII said in a statement on June 9.

The chamber said low risk makes projects attractive to lenders as well and many international wealth funds and pension funds are also willing to bring in long term funds into India for such projects.

Close

"Government capital, in turn gets freed up for fresh investments. The proceeds, however, should be earmarked for capital investments," it said.

related news

This brownfield asset recycling will be clearly a win-win proposition, it added.

Following brownfield assets recycling as an option for its divestment programme will help kick-start the private investment cycle.

"The model will help government raise resources for its infrastructure and capital expenditure programs, at a time when the fiscal headroom is constrained," it noted.

The turmoil in the financial sector, slowdown in consumption and stalled infrastructure projects have made both lenders and investors risk averse.

"Still struggling to recover from the legacy NPAs, banks have been slow to resume corporate lending at levels achieved earlier. Investors, especially those in the infrastructure sector, have been hit hard by project delays because of regulatory approvals and issues related to land acquisition," it added.

As a result, it said, the investment ratio (in current prices) has come down sharply from a healthy 39.6 percent in FY12 to 31 percent in FY19.

"It is important to bring back investor and lender confidence to get the private investment cycle going. Constraints on expansion of public investment due to fiscal compulsions makes it even more important and urgent to revive private investments. Brownfield asset recycling is a perfect low risk tool to achieve this," it said.
First Published on Jun 9, 2019 11:42 am

tags #Business #CII #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.