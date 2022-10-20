CII urges government to consider lowering freight, power costs for exporters

Representational picture

Industry body CII on Thursday suggested the government a number of measures, including lowering freight and power costs for exporters and setting up a shipping regulator, to promote outbound shipments.

CII National Committee on EXIM Chairman and Patton Group's MD Sanjay Budhiaalso asked for fast-tracking establishment of an export promotion body.

There is also a need to do an internal export promotion and marketing exercise to get more businesses on the export markets, he said at the CII's national exports summit here.

''Can we consider lower freight and power costs for exporters? It is not required to have subsidies but calibrated rates so that exporters are not cross subsidising other consumers. In this regard, including electricity costs under GST could be a way out to lower tax incidence,'' Budhia said.

He added that the government can consider a carve-out under the national logistics policy for investments in trade-related infrastructure.

States should be encouraged to work on industrial park infrastructure, connectivity modes and faster clearances, he said.

''Last year Indian exporters faced huge issues due to shortage of containers and high freights charges...With situation stable now, we should have our own shipping regulator and shipping line, which can protect Indian exporters during such turbulent times,'' he added.