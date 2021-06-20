CII president T V Narendran suggests measured opening up of activities to avoid new COVID wave

CII President T V Narendran

Industry chamber CII President T V Narendran has suggested that the government should follow a cautious approach in opening up of all activities with a view to avoid a possible third wave of the COVID pandemic.

The focus of opening up in the immediate run, he said, should be on economic activities including restarting the supply chains as they are essential for reviving the growth and ensuring livelihoods to the vast majority of the workforce.

"We should prioritise what activities should be allowed, rather than opening up everything. Avoid the avoidable activities. There are many things which do not need to happen. There are many things which need to happen like economic activities... but social events etc... can wait for a few months, let them wait for a few months. Why increase the risk," Narendran told PTI in an interview.

He cautioned that one should be "very" watchful before unlocking so that "we do not open up sooner than required and create a (coronavirus) wave three".

Several states and union territories have announced easing of curbs on account of decline in the number of coronavirus infections.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Delhi High Court Friday took cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave of coronavirus which cannot be permitted at all.

The new CII president said that economic activity has shrunk in May and to some extent in April and everyone was impacted by multiple local lockdowns, disruptions to supply chains and demand.

"The fact that economic activity has come down is obvious, it has also reflected in the GST (Goods and Services Tax) numbers...The second wave has derailed economic recovery," he added.

He also advocated for appointment of a "Vaccine Czar" for speedy vaccination coverage, stating that there should be a minimum 71.2 lakh average daily vaccination doses from now till December 2021 to cover the entire adult population.

Vaccination is here to stay and the country needs to be ready for the long term, he said.

When asked about FIR against social media giant Twitter and the kind of signal it would send to global investors, Narendran said that it is not just in India, across the world, countries are figuring out how to deal with the social media firms.

Several countries are looking at ways to regulate social media companies and put in place checks and balances, he added.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has recently slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the US giant losing its intermediary status in India and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

Talking about concerns of MSME engineering sector on rising steel prices, Narendran, who is also CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, said that was conscious of those concerns, but stated that steel prices in India were still the cheapest in the world.

"They have a concern where they have a fixed price contract...I am not insensitive to their concerns," he said.

Volatility of prices is the unfortunate reality of the industry, it sometimes hurts producers and sometimes consumers, "both of us need to de-risk ourselves," he said.

Ludhiana Hand Tools Association President S C Ralhan has recently stated that many of the competing countries, particularly China, provide support to manufacturing units by providing steel and other inputs at much reasonable prices to boost competitiveness of their engineering sector in the global markets.