Nirmala Sitharaman at CII Meet LIVE Updates | There can't be a better time for exemplar cooperation between govt, regulators and industry: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 14 exhorted large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to complete 50 percent of their planned capital expenditure target for FY21 by next month to promote economic growth in the backdrop of difficulties posed by COVID-19. She held a video conference with secretaries of the ministries of shipping, road transport and highways, housing and urban affairs, defence and telecom, an official statement said.

