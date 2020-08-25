Live now
Aug 25, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nirmala Sitharaman at CII Meet LIVE Updates | There can't be a better time for exemplar cooperation between govt, regulators and industry: FM
Nirmala Sitharaman at CII Meet Live Updates | The Union Finance Minister will speak at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) meet, which was scheduled to begin at 12 pm
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) meet which was scheduled to begin at 12 pm today.
Nirmala Sitharaman: Regarding the private investment cycle, in September 2019, government reduced the corporate tax rate but investments could not happen due to COVID-19. With post-COVID reset happening, data-driven manufacturing models & newer investments can happen in financial technology.
Nirmala Sitharaman: There cannot be a better time for exemplar cooperation between government, regulators and industry. Government is open for this to bring India together with the Industry. (Inputs from CII Twitter handle)
Nirmala Sitharaman: We have to move fast on cabinet cleared disinvestment, including banks. The government is working with RBI to ensure adequate support to banks. (Inputs from CII Twitter handle)
Nirmala Sitharaman: Home Secretary has urged State Government for no curbs on movement of goods & people. Some sectors such as #tourism, real estate, hospitality, airlines have been affected disproportionately. Domestic revenue generation is a concern. (Inputs from CII Twitter handle)
Nirmala Sitharaman: Structural reforms key priority for government, reflected in government announcements to address COVID-19 challenges. Every announcement has had a structural reform component with it. Government is reaching out to industry, to understand their concerns.
Uday Kotak, President, CII: Economic scenario has significantly improved since April as we continue to navigate through COVID-19. The government guaranteed emergency credit scheme for MSMEs is an excellent scheme and there is scope for expansion. Government owned development finance institutions-
NABARD, SIDBI and infrastructure finance company can play an important role in recovery. (Inputs from CII Twitter handle)
Industry body CII on July 28 said high frequency indicators are showing a material improvement as compared to multi-year low seen in April, and pointing towards a V-shaped recovery after the economy suffered on account of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 14 exhorted large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to complete 50 percent of their planned capital expenditure target for FY21 by next month to promote economic growth in the backdrop of difficulties posed by COVID-19. She held a video conference with secretaries of the ministries of shipping, road transport and highways, housing and urban affairs, defence and telecom, an official statement said.
