Mar 15, 2018 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

CII lauds Mamata Banerjee for 'industry-driven' development model

The Confederation of Indian Industry on Wednesday lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "industry-driven development model", which led to "Rs 1,500 crore investment proposals" at the two-day Darjeeling Business Summit here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

For the people living in the hills, the summit presages the beginning of an era of development, peace and prosperity, said Umesh Chowdhary, Chairman, CII Eastern Region, in a statement.

"We congratulate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her industry-driven development model. The CII is extremely happy with the investment proposals worth Rs 1,500 crore, announced at the Darjeeling Business Summit," he said.

Chowdhary also said that CII would work closely with the state government to make sure the proposals get implemented at the earliest.

The CII, which partnered the state government and the Gorkha Territorial Administration to organise the business summit, has already prepared an action plan for development in the hills, the CM said earlier in the day, adding the final plan will be submitted later.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Politics

