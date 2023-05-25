CII elects new office bearers, TVS' R Dinesh is president

R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions (Image: Twitter/ N Sitharaman)

The National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) elected new office-bearers for the year 2023-24 on May 25. R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, has been elected as the new CII president. Sanjiv Puri of ITC Limited has assumed the position of president-designate, and Rajiv Memani has been appointed as the vice president.

The appointments were announced following a CII meeting held earlier today.

R Dinesh, a fourth-generation member of the TVS family, will succeed Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, as the president of the confederation. Dinesh has been associated with the CII for many years, serving at the state, regional, and national levels.

He founded TVS Supply Chain Solutions (formerly known as TVS Logistics) in 1995 and has led the company to significant growth, expanding its presence across continents and serving customers in over 50 countries. Dinesh is a well-respected industry leader and has received accolades such as TiECON's "Next Gen Entrepreneur of the Year 2014" award and the "Emerging Entrepreneur" award from CII in 2010.

Sanjiv Puri, who has been leading ITC Limited's vision for the future, has been instrumental in implementing an extensive strategy reset to drive growth in each business.

This reset emphasizes consumer-centricity, agility, resilience, and innovation, aiming to build a more competitive, future-ready, climate-positive, and inclusive enterprise. CII mentioned these accomplishments in their release announcing the appointments.

Rajiv Memani, the chairman of the India region of EY (Ernst & Young), a global professional services organization, has been appointed as the vice president of CII. He also serves as a member of EY's global management body, chairing its Global Emerging Markets Committee.

Please note that this information is based on the provided text and may not reflect the latest updates or developments.